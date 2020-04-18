Shahid Kapoor teases wife Mira Rajput by calling her ‘sexy, sexy’, her reply is every wife’s reaction ever. Watch

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:25 IST

Shahid Kapoor has shared a candid video on Instagram with wife Mira Rajput who doesn’t look pleased to have been clicked without her permission. Her comment on the post confirmed she did get her revenge.

Shahid posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.” It shows Shahid and Mira glued to their respective cellphones at around 10:30 pm. While Shahid starts recording a video and teases her saying, “Aye sexy sexy”, she continues to remain engrossed in her phone but gives him an angry look for a moment. She later reacted to the post, “Revenge is in the mail.”

Many fans and friends also reacted to the funny video. Mrunal Thakur, who would pair up with Shahid in his upcoming film Jersey, wrote, “@mira.kapoor almost smiled in the end hahahaha. you guys” along with a heart emoji. Yoga trainer Deepika Mehta wrote, “Hahaha!!!!...I love Mira’s expression at the back!” along with laughing emojis.

Shahid’s fans also dropped interesting comments on the post. A fan wrote, “@mira.kapoor you mean blackmail.” Another wrote, “She’s so over you.”

While Mira has been keeping her social media followers updated about her time in quarantine, Shahid hardly posts anything on his social accounts during lockdown. Her regular Instagram stories indicate she has been busy cooking and baking and helping out Mira with arts and craft.

Shahid once took over the kitchen to treat Mira with some pancakes. She shared a few pictures and captioned them, “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” Giving a glimpse of her feet as she rested while Shahid worked in the kitchen, Mira wrote, “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.”

Shahid, too, seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

