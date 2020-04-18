e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor teases wife Mira Rajput by calling her ‘sexy, sexy’, her reply is every wife’s reaction ever. Watch

Shahid Kapoor teases wife Mira Rajput by calling her ‘sexy, sexy’, her reply is every wife’s reaction ever. Watch

Shahid Kapoor has shared a video in which he is seen teasing Mira by repeatedly calling her “sexy” in a funny manner.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor was seen teasing Mira in a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor was seen teasing Mira in a funny video.
         

Shahid Kapoor has shared a candid video on Instagram with wife Mira Rajput who doesn’t look pleased to have been clicked without her permission. Her comment on the post confirmed she did get her revenge.

Shahid posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.” It shows Shahid and Mira glued to their respective cellphones at around 10:30 pm. While Shahid starts recording a video and teases her saying, “Aye sexy sexy”, she continues to remain engrossed in her phone but gives him an angry look for a moment. She later reacted to the post, “Revenge is in the mail.”

 

Many fans and friends also reacted to the funny video. Mrunal Thakur, who would pair up with Shahid in his upcoming film Jersey, wrote, “@mira.kapoor almost smiled in the end hahahaha. you guys” along with a heart emoji. Yoga trainer Deepika Mehta wrote, “Hahaha!!!!...I love Mira’s expression at the back!” along with laughing emojis.

Shahid’s fans also dropped interesting comments on the post. A fan wrote, “@mira.kapoor you mean blackmail.” Another wrote, “She’s so over you.”

While Mira has been keeping her social media followers updated about her time in quarantine, Shahid hardly posts anything on his social accounts during lockdown. Her regular Instagram stories indicate she has been busy cooking and baking and helping out Mira with arts and craft.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says chachaji Anurag Kashyap ‘goes with zero prep on set’, claims he has got verbal diarrhoea

Shahid once took over the kitchen to treat Mira with some pancakes. She shared a few pictures and captioned them, “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” Giving a glimpse of her feet as she rested while Shahid worked in the kitchen, Mira wrote, “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.”

Shahid, too, seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news