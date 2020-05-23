Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

bollywood

Mira Rajput has turned fashion police for husband Shahid Kapoor once again, and this time she is complaining about his habit of overloading his pockets. She posted a candid picture of Shahid on her Instagram stories, stuffing something in his pocket, and captioned it, “A pocket that becomes a Murse #callthefashionpolice #part2.” A ‘murse’ is a man’s purse, used for carrying small essential items.

Mira Rajput posted a new picture of Shahid Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Mira took to Instagram to complain about his choice of clothes when he visited her at the hospital. Mira had shared a picture which was clicked a day after the birth of their second child, Zain, which happened to be her birthday as well. The picture shows Shahid, wearing a beach-themed tee, kissing Mira on the forehead. She had captioned the post, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

Shahid and Mira often engage in fun banter on social media. Last month, the two engaged in a funny online war, where Mira ended up taking “sweet revenge” on him. The actor posted a short video in which he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy”. “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine,” he captioned the video.

Mira took to the comment section and wrote: “Revenge is in the mail”. She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform. “Revenge is sweet”, she captioned the image, of a young Shahid on the cover of a magazine.

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian team.

