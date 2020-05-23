e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

Mira Rajput has shared a new post featuring husband Shahid Kapoor, complaining about his habit of overloading his pockets.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 10:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mira Rajput has revived her anti-Shahid Kapoor fashion campaign.
Mira Rajput has revived her anti-Shahid Kapoor fashion campaign.
         

Mira Rajput has turned fashion police for husband Shahid Kapoor once again, and this time she is complaining about his habit of overloading his pockets. She posted a candid picture of Shahid on her Instagram stories, stuffing something in his pocket, and captioned it, “A pocket that becomes a Murse #callthefashionpolice #part2.” A ‘murse’ is a man’s purse, used for carrying small essential items.

Mira Rajput posted a new picture of Shahid Kapoor.
Mira Rajput posted a new picture of Shahid Kapoor.
Hindustantimes

Earlier this month, Mira took to Instagram to complain about his choice of clothes when he visited her at the hospital. Mira had shared a picture which was clicked a day after the birth of their second child, Zain, which happened to be her birthday as well. The picture shows Shahid, wearing a beach-themed tee, kissing Mira on the forehead. She had captioned the post, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

 

Hindustantimes

Shahid and Mira often engage in fun banter on social media. Last month, the two engaged in a funny online war, where Mira ended up taking “sweet revenge” on him. The actor posted a short video in which he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy”. “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine,” he captioned the video.

Also read: Suhana Khan celebrates 20th birthday in style amid lockdown, strolls on her terrace for a photoshoot. See pic

Mira took to the comment section and wrote: “Revenge is in the mail”. She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform. “Revenge is sweet”, she captioned the image, of a young Shahid on the cover of a magazine.

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In