Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more accept Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards. See pics

Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Dutt and more won awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 in New Delhi on Saturday. The award honoured the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and/or television.

Anushka Sharma won the ‘Path breaking producer of the year’ award with her brother Karnesh. Karan Johar won the ‘Best talk show’ award for Koffee With Karan. “Honoured to have won the prestigious #dadasahebphalkeaward for best talk show host #koffeewithkaran ... wearing @manishmalhotra05 styled by @nikitajaisinghani,” he posted on Instagram.

Television actor Jennifer Winget won the Best actress drama award. “I stand proud tonight with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ... a nudge to edge me on the path I am currently on. Humbled and Honoured at the same time. Couldn’t be more grateful to my family of fans, friends and the fraternity. Thank you. Another good night indeed!,” she posted on Instagram.

Here’s the entire list of winners:

Best actor (male): Shahid Kapoor

Best actor people’s choice award: Ranveer Singh

Entertainer of the year: Kartik Aryan

Best actress (critics): Aditi Rao Hydari

Lifetime achievement award: Simi Garewal

Pride of Indian cinema: Sanjay Dutt

Path breaking producer of the year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Best director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Outstanding performance male: Raj Kumar Rao, Rana Daggubati

Outstanding performance female: Tamannahh Bhatia, Kriti Sanon

Promising face of the year: Aahana Kumra

Best actor (male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Best actor (female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant

Best fashion designer of the year: Sanjukta Dutta

Socially conscious performance of the year: Rani Mukherjee

Best comic role: Tusshar Kapoor

Entertaining performance in reality show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan

Best actress drama award: Jennifer Winget

Best actor (male) Television: Karan Patel

Best reality show judge: Shilpa Shetty

Best talk show host: Karan Johar

Best lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Best performance in a short film: Divya Khosla Kumar

Iconic contribution towards music: Hans Raj Hans

Comic performer of the year: Sumona Chakraborty

Versatile singer: Rani Hazarika

Social and business entrepreneur of the year: Jaya Misra

Check out pictures from the night:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

@tamannaahspeaks at @smilefoundationindia #dadasahebphalke A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

@aditiraohydari at @smilefoundationindia #dadasahebphalkeaward A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

@kritisanon for @smilefoundationindia #dadasahebphalkeaward A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor is Life😍😍 (@shahidkapoor_gallery) on Apr 21, 2018 at 9:52pm PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more