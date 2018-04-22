Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more accept Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards. See pics
Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award in New Delhi honoured the best work in Bollywood and Marathi cinema and television.bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2018 11:22 IST
Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Dutt and more won awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 in New Delhi on Saturday. The award honoured the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and/or television.
Anushka Sharma won the ‘Path breaking producer of the year’ award with her brother Karnesh. Karan Johar won the ‘Best talk show’ award for Koffee With Karan. “Honoured to have won the prestigious #dadasahebphalkeaward for best talk show host #koffeewithkaran ... wearing @manishmalhotra05 styled by @nikitajaisinghani,” he posted on Instagram.
Television actor Jennifer Winget won the Best actress drama award. “I stand proud tonight with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ... a nudge to edge me on the path I am currently on. Humbled and Honoured at the same time. Couldn’t be more grateful to my family of fans, friends and the fraternity. Thank you. Another good night indeed!,” she posted on Instagram.
Here’s the entire list of winners:
Best actor (male): Shahid Kapoor
Best actor people’s choice award: Ranveer Singh
Entertainer of the year: Kartik Aryan
Best actress (critics): Aditi Rao Hydari
Lifetime achievement award: Simi Garewal
Pride of Indian cinema: Sanjay Dutt
Path breaking producer of the year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma
Best director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Outstanding performance male: Raj Kumar Rao, Rana Daggubati
Outstanding performance female: Tamannahh Bhatia, Kriti Sanon
Promising face of the year: Aahana Kumra
Best actor (male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
Best actor (female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant
Best fashion designer of the year: Sanjukta Dutta
Socially conscious performance of the year: Rani Mukherjee
Best comic role: Tusshar Kapoor
Entertaining performance in reality show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan
Best actress drama award: Jennifer Winget
Best actor (male) Television: Karan Patel
Best reality show judge: Shilpa Shetty
Best talk show host: Karan Johar
Best lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Best performance in a short film: Divya Khosla Kumar
Iconic contribution towards music: Hans Raj Hans
Comic performer of the year: Sumona Chakraborty
Versatile singer: Rani Hazarika
Social and business entrepreneur of the year: Jaya Misra
Check out pictures from the night:
