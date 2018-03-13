Shahid Kapoor to play Manoj Kumar’s role in Woh Kaun Thi remake?

On the heels of KriArj Entertainment’s purchase of the remake rights for Manoj Kumar-Sadhana-starrer Woh Kaun Thi?, a Mid Day report claimed that Shahid Kapoor may be roped in play the lead in the new film.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “Shahid has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora [one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment] in the course of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot. After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar’s role.”

However, when the tabloid asked about Shahid’s casting in the film Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment told them, “It’s too early to talk about the cast. We are just at the starting point.”

The production house has acquired the rights of the 1964 film from NN Sippy. The remake will also feature two iconic songs from the original film Naina Barse Rimjhim and Lag Ja Gale Se, originally performed by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “The minute we acquired the remake rights we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of ‘Woh Kaun Thi’. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. “It is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhana ji, Lata ji and the great actor Manoj Kumarj who are true legends. This is the mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of film we had in that era,” Arora told PTI in a statement.

The original was directed by Raj Khosla. The makers are yet to rope in the lead cast and director for the remake.

