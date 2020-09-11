Shakti Arora talks about why supernatural shows are career destroyer for him

bollywood

It has been over a year since his last show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, was taken off air, but Shakti Arora is yet to sign a new project. By his own admission, the actor is on a “forced break” till good work comes his way.

“The offers I’ve been getting aren’t good enough. Though supernatural shows are the flavour of the season but I don’t relate to them. I can’t imagine myself turning into any animal and then being identified having played such a character for the rest of my life. Supernatural shows are career destroyer for me. I want my audience to remember me for my choices too,” he reasons.

Arora further shares that if he can’t watch such shows himself, he can’t think of acting in them either.

“I don’t like the way they’re being made for TV. I mean if one is making a show like Lucifer or Jessica Jones, I still understand. But here, we’re only thinking about daily telecast, which is why the visual and VFX are usually compromised upon and the results aren’t good enough,” he adds.

Asked how long he is going to wait before something good comes knocking at his door, the actor maintains that he’s in no minds to rush into things.

“I’m a budding artiste looking for substantial work. I need to have that reason to go to work. I can’t do my PR to get work. I’ve done that before and people know me enough. Now, my work should do the talking. Saying no to TV offers might put me in not-so-positive light, but I can’t compromise on quality. I’ve done dance reality shows, too, but Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss aren’t my kind of shows,” says the 34-year-old.

Given the uncertain times and everyone looking for more work opportunities, Arora is also auditioning for films and web, and he feels in all mediums, content is different.

“There’s enough time to work on characters and stories. I know it’d be difficult to break into both these spaces, but I won’t stop trying. And it’s not just because TV actors are looked down upon. Sometimes, films and web content require less exposed faces. There are times when creators of web shows and films have limited set of TV actors in mind,” says the actor, adding that there are many factors that come into play.

“I also know TV actors who throw tantrums and end up losing out on work. If one of their shows do well, they feel they’ve become Shah Rukh Khan or something. So everything matters,” he ends.

