Sheesha upar karo, reverse kar lo warna padegi ek: Saif Ali Khan misbehaves with driver

In a new video, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan can be seen looking worried after his car got mobbed by a crowd. Posted by ANI, the video shows Saif Ali Khan getting irritated with the swelling crowd around his car in Jodhpur where he had gone to appear in court in the black buck case of 1998. He says while looking at the driver of his car, “Sheesha upar karo, reverse karo warna padegi ek.”

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Final arguments of the black buck case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5.

All actors involved, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Salman Khan, 52, arrived from Mumbai in a chartered flight. He was earlier in Abu Dhabi for the shooting for Race 3. Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam also reached Jodhpur from Mumbai.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.