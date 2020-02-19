e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Kapur isn’t miffed, he’s surprised at Mr India reboot being made without his involvement

Shekhar Kapur isn’t miffed, he’s surprised at Mr India reboot being made without his involvement

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently announced a new trilogy inspired by the 1987 film Mr India.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:24 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in a still from Mr India.
Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in a still from Mr India.
         

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is not “miffed” but “surprised” by the sudden announcement of a trilogy which will take his 1987 classic Mr India forward with the plot set in a contemporary superhero world. Here, he talks about why he feels the way he does. Excerpts:

Mr Boney Kapoor says he was the film’s sole producer and now he’s collaborating on this new project. What do you have to say?

I have no idea about what they are making, I saw it on Twitter. I am sure they will not be silly enough to repeat the characters of Mr India.

The makers have said this is not part 2 or a remake of the original film.

I am assuming they are just using the title.

Officially, should they have sought your permission for making the film?

Not if it’s a different film or a remake. But if they are picking the same/similar characters, then they definitely should have. A director has moral rights over his/her creation, especially in a film like Mr India.

 

What happened with the 3D version of the film being made?

That was a few years ago. We worked on it for a while but it didn’t go anywhere.

Personally, did you ever want the film to be remade or rebooted at all?

There have been films about the invisible man before and after Mr India. So I have no idea what a reboot means.

Or “re-imagination” as has been claimed...

Have no idea what it means.

You have said on social media that you’re not miffed

Yes, was just surprised.

Just some weeks ago, we were discussing what made Mr India iconic.

Mr India succeeded because of its characters. Arun bhaiya, Miss Hawa Hawai, Mogambo, Calendar, Daga, Teja, Dr Fu Manchu, Little Tina and the kids, the editor with constant wrong calls, the Baniya (Gai Bhains Paani Mein), Hanuman scene ( Indian God maarta bhi hai)... I could go on... It was not just a superhero story. And that is what makes Mr India live even today, so I am not sure what reimagining means. But... they have a director who has made successful films, so I am sure he has something completely different on his mind.

