e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Kapur shares his brief to Amrish Puri for playing Mogambo: ‘A Shakespearean character in a village nautanki’

Shekhar Kapur shares his brief to Amrish Puri for playing Mogambo: ‘A Shakespearean character in a village nautanki’

Shekhar Kapur shares what he told to Amrish Puri before he began working on his character, Mogambo, in Mr India.

bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Moggambo remains one of the most iconic characters of Amrish Puri’s career.
Moggambo remains one of the most iconic characters of Amrish Puri’s career.
         

Filmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared an interesting detail about one of his iconic character, Mogambo that was essayed by the late actor Amrish Puri. Amrish played the villain in Shekhar’s 1987 film Mr India.

Shekhar tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “And when Amrishpuriji asked how to play Mugambo, I merely said he should play Mugambo as a Shakespearean Character. But as if he was playing Shakespeare in a Village Nautanki to 11 year old kids who had never heard of Shakespeare. Aur phir Mogambo Kyush Hua!”

 

A fan responded to the tweet saying, “Ha ha mogambo ...and that brief, that whisper in his ear... gave us the biggest villain of all time. He was Beating heart dil khush villain, childlike, lovable too.” Shekhar was quick to comment, “Doesn’t Mogambo remind you of a certain President of a Western Nation that also preens when he is praised?”

 

 

Upon another fan’s suggestion that Amrish would have fitted well for role of Abou Fatma in his The Four Feathers (essayed by Djimon Hounsou), Shekhar responded praising the original actor for the role and wrote, “Abu Fatma in four feathers was African.. and Djimon Honsou was brilliant in it. Looked completely African too. Rember him in Stielberg’s Amistasd? When I was doing Mandela, Djimon was going to play the Young Mandela, and Morgan Freeman the elder Mandela.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata on his cancer diagnosis: ‘God has yet again chosen to test us’

Mr India featured Ashok Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and traced the journey of a young man who stumbles upon an experimental device for invisibility and uses it to bridge the gap between the black-marketeers of the town and the poor people. Anil essayed the role of the young man and Ashok was the scientist who invented the invisibility device. Sridevi played a chirpy journalist in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In