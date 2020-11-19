Shibani Dandekar models for Farhan Akhtar at their Maldives vacation. See latest pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:03 IST

Actor and emcee Shibani Dandekar has shared a new picture from her Maldives vacation with boyfriend, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The couple has been sharing regular updates from the popular destination.

In her caption, she wrote that the photo was taken ‘by the best’, Farhan himself. It shows Shibani posing against a serene backdrop. Previously, she’d shared a picture of herself, lounging in a jacuzzi, wearing a swimsuit. Prior to that, she’d shared a picture of the two of them, gazing at the sunset from an infinity pool. She captioned it, “My happy place @faroutakhtar.”

According to Farhan’s post, his daughter Akira also accompanied them. “Beach-o-beech,” Farhan had captioned his post, tagging both Akira and Shibani.

Last week, Farhan had also shared videos from their scuba lesson. Posting a clip of Akira observing sea life, he’d written, “Let sleeping turtles lie. @akiraakhtar.” Alongside a video of himself, floating underwater as a stingray passed beneath him, he’d written, “Feed your soul.”

Shibani, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had spoken about letting the pictures do the talking about their relationship. “I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is,” she’d said.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in their ‘happy place’, vacationing with his daughter Akira in the Maldives. See pics

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more