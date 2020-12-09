e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get wishes from R Madhavan as they open a swanky new restaurant, fans ask for discount coupons

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have opened a new restaurant in Mumbai. R Madhavan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share pictures of the restaurant and congratulate the couple.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra at their restaurant.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra at their restaurant.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have started a new restaurant in Mumbai and it’s as luxurious as any high end restaurant could be. The couple welcomed few guests to their restaurant recently. They also got good wishes from R Madhavan.

Madhavan shared a few pictures of the restaurant and congratulated the couple. “8000 sqft Bastian is finally open after lockdown.. best food and desert in town. Congratulations @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty .. sooo happy for you both,” he wrote in his tweet. Raj thanked him for his wishes and replied, “Thanks soo much bro can’t wait to take you and Sarita.”

 

The photos show Raj and Shilpa at the restaurant, a panoramic view of the restaurant and a look at the luxurious decor. There are vaulted ceiling, low hanging fans, the furniture is bathed in neutral colours of white and beige and a large chandelier hangs in the centre of the ceiling.

Not just Madhavan, Shilpa and Raj’s fans also congratulated them. “Congrats @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty, please DM me the Discount coupons,” wrote one. “Just love Bastian,” wrote another.

Earlier, Shilpa had shared a group picture, which also included Raj, and celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Shilpa captioned this post, “About last night... My first night out and dinner in 9 months; for a tasting night with great food, fun, and friends at @bastianmumbai Worli.”

Genelia also took to Instagram to share a group selfie from the evening. “Thank You @theshilpashetty and @rajkundra9 for a lovely lovely evening at the new @bastianmumbai .. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself.. Need to do this more often..” she wrote in her caption. Riteish particularly enjoyed the vegan dishes on offer, and wrote in a post, “Laughter is brightest where food is the best. Thank you @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 for being such fabulous hosts. The Deshmukhs @geneliad @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh & yours truly have devoured the delicacies of #Bastian - especially the vegan menu.”

