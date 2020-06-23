e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shootings stalled as FWICE, CINTAA demand safety for artists, payment security

Shootings stalled as FWICE, CINTAA demand safety for artists, payment security

Shootings for as many as nine TV shows may have been stalled because the conditions laid down by CINTAA and FWICE are yet to be met.

bollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
A few TV shoots were scheduled to begin but are now stalled due as artists’ demands are yet to be fulfilled.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine and Television Artists’ Association (CINTAA) have asked members to not begin shooting for TV shows because a consensus is yet to be reached regarding safety measures on sets as well as payments. The press release issued late Monday insisted that producers’ associations are yet to adhere to necessary measures to ensure safety of all artists and technicians . FWICE and CINTAA held an online meeting and took the decision on Monday.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, shootings of Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were to resume shooting Tuesday onwards. However, CINTAA-FWICE has asked members not to begin shooting until all concerns around safety measures are sorted, stalling these shoots.

CINTAA and FWICE said in the joint statement, “It is highly regretted to note that even after the strict directives issued by the I & B ministry to all the producers to clear the outstanding dues of the actors, workers and technicians pending prior to the announcement of the lockdown by the Government amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Producers have still not cleared the outstanding dues of our members. All the outstanding dues of our members should be cleared prior to the resumption of the shootings.”

The associations also listed out issues that need to be solved before shootings begin:

Hindustantimes

The press release explained why they issued a press release instead of reaching out to the producers: “The decision to come out with a press release had to be taken as many of the grievances on working conditions/ payment terms/ duty hours which were submitted to the Producers association through series of joint meetings and communications earlier did not result in any positive reverts from them. There is still uncertainty looming large.”

