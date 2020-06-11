e-paper
Home / TV / TV actor Jagesh Mukati dies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Ambika Ranjankar mourns loss

TV actor Jagesh Mukati dies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Ambika Ranjankar mourns loss

TV actor and Gujarati theatre artist Jagesh Mukati died on Wednesday. His death was mourned by colleagues in the industry.

tv Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
TV actor Jagesh Mukati dead after being hospitalised for 3-4 days in Mumbai.
TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best known for his work in popular serials Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, died on June 10. According to reports, Jagesh had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and had complained of trouble in breathing.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ambika Ranjankar, mourned his death. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon...May your soul attain sadgati Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Marathi actor and Jagesh’s friend Abhishek Bhalerao tweeted, “RIP actor Jagesh Mukati Folded hands om shanti #JageshMukati sending strength to his 81 year old mother & rest of the family.”

 

 

Artiste’s organisation, CINTAA also expressed their grief and tweeted from the official handle, “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Jagesh Mukati (Member since December 2008) @DJariwalla @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @neelukohliactor @sanjaymbhatia @JhankalRavi @abhhaybhaargava @rakufired @RajRomit.”

 

Details about the cause of Jagesh’s death are yet to be confirmed. However, reports claimed that he had tested negative for coronavirus before being admitted in the hospital. He was also shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

