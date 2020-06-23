Nawazuddin Siddiqui spends a day working in the fields, shares video

bollywood

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, has shared a video from his fields where he can also be seen working. Considered one of the best rags-to-riches story, Nawazuddin’s journey has been quite fulfilling, given all the critical appreciation he has received. He is also gaining popularity in mainstream cinema and has been cast as the lead in films like Freaky Ali and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

The latest video opens to a wide frame where we can see a few plants and the vast sky against the setting sun. The camera then moves to Nawazuddin who is washing his hands and feet on the fields. He is wearing a shirt and trousers paired with a pagdi (a type of headgear). After washing, he says, ‘Ab pani nahi jaega (Now the water won’t go away).’ He then picks his axe and walks out of the frame, perhaps headed home. The actor shared the video and wrote, “Done for the day !!!.”

About spending time in the village, Nawazuddin had earlier told HT Brunch in an interview, “I find my nirvana here. Most people go to ashrams or retreats to de-stress and rejuvenate themselves. But I come back to my roots, the place where I spent half my life. And when I return, I spend time in the farms, eating a stalk of sugarcane, driving a tractor and chilling with childhood friends.”

“When I work in the fields at the times I visit, I’m reminded of my humble beginnings, and that there is nothing better than hard work. In Mumbai, you have to act in real life too. But somewhere, you have to be true to yourself. And this is that place for me,” he added.

Nawazuddin was recently seen in Ghoomketu alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film got a digital-only release on Zee5.

