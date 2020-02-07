e-paper
Shubhash Ghai says Madhuri Dixit was his best student ever

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says actor Madhuri Dixit Nene was his best student ever.

bollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:11 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Madhuri Dixit at the Red Carpet of Annual Mumbai Police show Umang 2020.
Madhuri Dixit at the Red Carpet of Annual Mumbai Police show Umang 2020.(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says actor Madhuri Dixit Nene was his best student ever. He admitted this at an interaction with students of his film school Whistling Woods International, where Madhuri was a guest.

The actor, who had made her debut in Bollywood with the 1984 filom, Abodh, has worked in Ghai blockbusters such as Ram Lakhan (1989) and Khalnayak (1993).

 

View this post on Instagram

🌶

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

"She is one of the best actors we have in the industry, and today I am so proud of her achievements. Today she runs an online dancing school and I run an international school in filmmaking and allied courses," he said.

Madhuri had taken to social media to post a photo with the director. She captioned it: "Interacting with the students, @SubhashGhai1ji and @meghnaghaipuri was just spectacular... There's so much to learn from them. Thank you @whistlingwoods for inviting me to be a part of your stellar event."

