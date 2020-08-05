Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19

bollywood

As Abhishek Bachchan continues to be hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, his sister Shweta Nanda sent him words of encouragement. He is currently admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Abhishek shared a picture of what appeared to be the view from his hospital room, and wrote, “The colours of nature never fail to impress. #alwayslookonthebrightsideoflife.” Shweta wrote in the comments section, “Love you. Hang in there.”

Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, Shweta had shared a childhood photo with Abhishek and wished that he would ‘get back home’ at the earliest. “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!,” she had written in her caption.

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last month. Amitabh was discharged on August 2 after three weeks of treatment.

In an update on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

“I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for Covid-19 last month. They were initially under home quarantine but were shifted to the hospital after developing mild symptoms. They tested negative on July 27 and were discharged.

On the work front, Abhishek made his digital debut last month with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also featured Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. His next release is The Big Bull, which will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

