Home / Bollywood / Shweta Nanda talks about absence as Amitabh Bachchan and family battle Covid-19 crisis

Shweta Nanda talks about absence as Amitabh Bachchan and family battle Covid-19 crisis

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a picture on Instagram after a while and it seemed to reflect her state of mind - missing family. Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya are still in Nanavati hospital.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and many members o f his family are in hospital, battling coronavirus.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, posted a picture and spoke of ‘absence’ on Tuesday. The post was seen in the context of her family’s struggle against coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of the blue sky, she wrote: “... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis.” It is not clear where the picture is from but it appears to be from her parents’ home in Mumbai. The picture shows a rich blue sky with equally thick cloud cover. Sun makes an unclear but blazing appearance.

 

View this post on Instagram

"... absence is like the sky, spread over everything" - C.S Lewis

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Shweta hasn’t been very regular with her posts of late. Her last post was on Father’s Day with her dad Amitabh from the time she was just born. Another one was to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary in June. July has been a worrying one for the Bachchan household. Mid-month, Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive to coronavirus. A couple of days later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya too tested positive to Covid-19.

However, according to doctors attending to them, Amitabh , Abhishek , Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya are responding well to the treatment to Covid-19, hospital sources said on Saturday (July 18). Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11 after they were diagnosed with Covid-19, while Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus.The mother-daughter duo were self-quarantining at home till Thursday.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Someone is concerned about our bills, so much respect for our B grade struggle’

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admirers about his health on social media.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday (July 17) evening.

(With PTI inputs)

