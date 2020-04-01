e-paper
Siddhant Chaturvedi catches Ishaan Khatter red-handed for not watching Inside Edge 2, watch reaction

Siddhant Chaturvedi caught Ishaan Khatter red-handed for not having seen the second season of his show, Inside Edge.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:04 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi caught Ishaan Khatter red-handed on camera, when Ishaan admitted he still hasn’t seen the second season of Inside Edge. The actors were in conversation with journalist Rajeev Masand, while in lockdown at home.

In answer to what the two have been watching while at home, Siddhant interjected and asked Ishaan if he’d had the time to check out season two of Inside Edge, the Amazon Prime show with which Siddhant got his break, Ishaan immediately ducked out of frame, saving himself from the embarrassment of being caught.

“Look at his face,” Siddhant said, when Ishaan gave him a sheepish look. “I’m a bit on edge right now,” Ishaan joked.

Both actors also listed the films that they’ve been watching during the lockdown. While Ishaan said he’s been catching up on classics like On The Waterfront, Siddhant said he’s been bingeing on The Outsider, and Special OPS, both on Hotstar.

Ishaan and Siddhant both had to leave their respective films unfinished when the lockdown was implemented. While Ishaan had just a day of filming left on Khaali Peeli, his upcoming film with Ananya Panday, Siddhant said he had six days of filming left on Bunty Aur Babli 2. The Gully Boy actor also revealed that he was scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka to begin work on director Shakun Batra’s new film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya, but the shoot was postponed because of the lockdown.

