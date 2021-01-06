Sikandar Kher: I don’t think anyone’s job is under threat because of stars venturing into web

bollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:55 IST

With theatres shut for major period the year, 2020 saw emergence of OTT platforms like never before and it also ushered in the beginning of big Bollywood stars making their presence felt on various platforms either as actors or producers. But Sikandar Kher is unperturbed by all of this, and feels even going forward in 2021, the stars aren’t going to take away jobs from those who’re already doing work well on the web.

“I don’t think anything and anyone’s job is under threat because stars are coming on OTT. It’s the same as it always has been. People are going where they want to go and do what they want to do. You’ve to forget that and just got to focus on yourself. That’s about it,” shares Kher.

The actor, who starred in two web series — Aarya and MumBhai — last year, believes in keeping a positive outlook when it comes to work.

“If you start thinking, ‘Arre yahaan ab apna kuchh nahi hoga because woh log (big stars) aa gaye hain, then you’re already looking at it in a very negative way. I don’t look at it like that. Whatever is supposed to come my way will come,” he explains.

Kher received a lot of accolade for his performance in Aarya that starred Sushmita Sen as the protagonist. Asked if the show made people in Bollywood see him in new light, and he quips, “To be very honest, it’s about something doing well and yes, Aarya was a very successful show.”

The actor, who has starred in films such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), Players (2012), Aurangzeb (2013), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) and will be seen in the upcoming Sooryavanshi, admits that there have been more misses that hits in his career.

He says, “Unfortunately, the films that I had done didn’t do so well. So, if any of the films were successful, then may be a character would have stayed with you and you’d have remembered. It’s directly related to success. If an actor’s work gets noticed, his career trajectory changes.”