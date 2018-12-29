Simmba box office day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film makes Rs 22 crore as per early estimates

Actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s film Simmba has recorded an opening of around Rs 22 crore as per early estimates. A report on Boxofficeindia.com states that the film recorded a massive opening in the Mumbai circuit with collections of around Rs 12 crore which makes up half the opening collections across the country.

The opening collections of Rohit Shetty’s film are expected to stand in line with the box office predictions of the film during the extended New Year weekend. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is positive that the film will be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in 3-4 days. On being asked about the possibilities of Simmba beating Chennai Express, he had said, “Definitely, I totally think it can be possible.”

Talking about the film’s box office prospects, he said, “Simmba looks like a sure blockbuster. It has everything working in its favour right from the set up, the cast, the director and the music. It’s the film that will surely work wonders at the box office especially with the masses. Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s work who has got his content right more often than not. His content appeals to very wide audience and entertains people by and large. Simmba looks like a film that should be able to achieve that again.”

Trusting Rohit’s style of filmmaking, he had added, “This movie is not about Ranveer or Sara. It is about Rohit Shetty as a director and a storyteller. Ranveer has the potential and his last film Padmaavat collected Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. His intrinsic value is terrific as a star. Rohit catapulating him in a movie and utilising his stardom can go a long way. It can be a blockbuster in the long run.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 09:11 IST