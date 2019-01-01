Simmba box office day 5: Ranveer Singh’s film to cross Rs 100 cr mark today; here are all Rs 100 cr films of 2018

Ranveer Singh’s action drama, Simmba, is all set to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Tuesday, after five days of release. The film’s domestic total stands at a strong Rs 96 crore, while it has already made more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba’s box office collection “will continue its victory march today.” He wrote on Twitter that the film has done ‘superb’ business on Monday - considered an acid test - and is on track to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. This will make Simmba the 13th film of the year to achieve the milestone. Taran, however, noted that the Rs 100 crore benchmark ‘is no longer the yardstick to gauge the success of a film’.

#Simmba ends 2018 on a thunderous note... Records superb numbers on Mon [31 Dec]... Will continue its victory march today [1 Jan]... It’s #Simmba wave at the BO... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr [better than Fri]. Total: ₹ 96.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

The other movies to have breached the milestone are the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju (the year’s biggest box office success), followed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer’s period epic, Padmaavat. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Gold, Stree, Badhaai Ho, Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0.

Simmba’s success comes on the heels of two back-to-back big-budget disappointments, starring major stars. Both Aamir Khan’s action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic drama, Zero, failed to capture the audience’s affections.

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty, known for making commercially viable ‘entertainers’. It continues the director’s streak of box office hits, which include his Golmaal films and the Singham duology (in whose universe Simmba exists). Shetty’s previous hit was the SRK-starrer Chennai Express.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 14:16 IST