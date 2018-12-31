Simmba box office day 3: Ranveer Singh breaks personal record, film earns Rs 100 cr worldwide

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has become his biggest solo hit at the box office. According to estimates, the Rohit Shetty film has netted a total of Rs 76 crore on its opening weekend in India.

Box Office India estimates that Simba box office collection after the first weekend stands at an estimated Rs 75 crore. The Rohit Shetty film made Rs 31 crore on Sunday, growing from strength to strength after a solid debut of Rs 20.72 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 23 crore on Saturday. The report says that film has performed exceptionally well in Gujarat and Mumbai, its leading markets.

The film has made at least Rs 29 crore in international markets, including $1.7 million (Rs 11 crore) on its opening weekend in USA and Canada, according to Box Office Mojo. This takes the film’s worldwide total to over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, with more international numbers expected.

#Simmba Overseas key markets...

* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k

* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k

* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k

* Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k

* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k

2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr].

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

Ranveer’s previous biggest hits include his three films with Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajiraro Mastani and Padmaavat, which made Rs 112 crore, Rs 183 crore and Rs 282 crore in India, respectively. Padmaavat, his most successful film at the box office, made Rs 114 crore in India on an extended five-day opening, despite the film not being screened in certain markets. It was speculated that the film could have made an additional Rs 35 crore had its release not been impacted by protests.

Among his solo films, his biggest hit is Befikre, which is considered a box office disappointment, with a domestic total of Rs 60 crore, according to Box Office India. His first couple of films - Band Baaja Baarat and Ladies vs Ricky Behl couldn’t cross the Rs 30 crore mark.

Simmba is a masala entertainer that also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. According to the Hindustan Times’ three-star review, “Singh seems less concerned about his look than his feel. He embraces the trashy 80s-remake lunacy and creates a corrupt wisecracker more Deadpool than Devgn.”

Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a drama about Mumbai’s underground rap scene that will premiere at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival. He is also prepping for Kabir Khan’s 83 where he will play former Indian captain Kapil Dev,

