So, next are Taimur and AbRam: Gauri Khan welcomes Kareena Kapoor at her store. See pics

Gauri Khan, interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, had special guests at her store on Saturday. Well, they were good friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Gauri Khan posted their pictures on Instagram. She captioned it, “So next is Taimur & AbRam at the store.”

Gauri posted another picture with Kareena and wrote, “#KareenaKapoorKhan visits us ... The size zero look, the gym look and now the #GKD look.”

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Gauri Khan talked about her creative process. She said, “I’ve always enjoyed the creative process. After I redesigned Mannat, Sussanne (Khan) visited and loved it. She had just begun her own design work and invited me to collaborate with her on some projects. I enjoyed doing that, and from there began my formal journey as a designer.”

“In college I studied art and history. Both had a profound impact on me. You see that influence in my work too,” added Gauri.

Gauri Khan, who is also a film producer, keeps sharing pictures of her family on Instagram.

Here are some pictures from her Instagram account:

