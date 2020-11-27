Sonakshi Sinha’s breathtaking Maldives pic brings curtains on her holiday: ‘A piece of my heart stays back’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:53 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives holiday has ended. The actor shared yet another breathtaking picture giving us a view of the beautiful open sea, as she sat on the very edge at her resort.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Everytime i leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again...@grandparkkodhipparu #grandparkkodhipparumaldives #discoverparadise.” The picture showed her sitting at a far corner, beyond which is the open expanse of the Arabian sea. The waters around were shallow, as the water and white sand below was clearly visible. At the far end of the dark blue of the sea.

Sonakshi also shared a bunch of video clips of the team of the resort, bidding them farewell. Sharing one of the video clip, she wrote: “My hardest goodbye!!!! Thank you so much @grandparkkodhipparu @rsoleferoni @kapilmathur1985 forthe memories.” Sharing another, she wrote: “We were so well taken care of and had a blast!”

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s fresh pics from Maldives will give you wanderlust, see here

Sonakshi had been sharing pictures and clips from her Maldives holiday, much to the envy of others. Sharing a picture of herself in a neon green dress, she had written: “Would you believe me if i said this picture had no filter?”

At the start of her vacation, she had shared a picture of herself, giving a view of her cottage. She had written: “Island girl.”

Maldives has been a favourite choice of many stars from the Indian film fraternity. In the recent past, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu and Neha Dhupia have all graced the island nation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more