Sonali Bendre shares emotional post on one-year anniversary of cancer diagnosis. See pic, read note of gratitude

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared an Instagram post to mark the one-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis. It was on Instagram a year ago that Sonali had informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with a ‘high grade cancer’.

On Thursday, she shared a poem by Rupi Kaur alongside a portrait of herself, divided in two - one side showing her with her long hair, and the other with a short crop. “It’s been a year... I can’t tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me,” she wrote alongside the post.

Several people left positive messages for Sonali in the comments section. One fan wrote, “We bow down to your glory mam! You are a true fighter.” Wrote another, “More power to you.”

Sonali has been sharing constant updates on social media, letting her fans in on the progress she has made in the last year. She has thanked her husband, producer Goldie Bahl, and their son, Ranveer.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand, she said at first they weren’t told what stage of cancer she had, but upon reaching New York, doctors told her she had a 30% chance of survival. “I land in New York and next day, we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all our tests and he says, you know, it is fourth stage and you have 30% chance of survival,” she said.

In her original, July 4, 2018 statement, Sonali had written, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 20:51 IST