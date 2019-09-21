Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday, Arjun Kapoor says ‘If possible I would declare it a national holiday’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor flew to Delhi to celebrate her 39th birthday at the Pataudi Place with her in-laws. While husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor accompanied her for the party, her friends back home wished the actor on social media.

Sonam Kapoor, who played her friend in the film Veere Di Wedding, shared a pool picture of the two on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest Birthday my Veere! You’re fabulous, brilliant and absolutely crazy. Truly no one like you. Have a mad year. Love love you #KareenaKapoorKhan.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor wished Kareena on her birthday with a few candid pictures of the actor and asked for her secret Instagram account details as a return gift. Calling her a bro, Rhea captioned one of the pictures, “Happy Birthday to my bro for life. Bebo there can be only ever be one of you.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor, known for trolling his industry friends, wished his Ki & Ka co-star with a throwback picture. He wrote, “If possible I would declare a national holiday for this biggish day so all the liabilities could celebrate with you...”

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of a few family pics to wish her on the special day. The pictures are arranged clockwise: Kareena on the lap of her grandfather Raj Kapoor, posing with her family members at her wedding reception and sitting on a couch with her cousins.

Actor Amrita Arora, who is a part of Kareena’s girl gang along with sister Malaika Arora, shared a throwback picture also featuring Saif. “Happpppy birthday my darling beebo. My soul mate, stay precious always. Love you #eternalpouter #partnerinwine #meandmine,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared another picture of them pouting for a selfie and captioned it, “To pouts and endless nights of amazing conversations and madness. Stay true, stay you always my baby girl.”

Aamir Khan also wished his 3 Idiots co-star on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love. a.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished Kareena with a candid picture of them and captioned it, “Eternal love always!!! Bebo ka Birthday!”

Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday shared a picture with the actor who is seen in a green sari with vermillion on her forehead. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite!!! especially mine and most importantly her own #ForeverFavourite,”

Calling Kareena his favourite, singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Wishing Kareena Kapoor a very happy birthday. My Favourite forever.”

