Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja sip coffee with Vidya Vox on the sets of FRIENDS in LA. See pics from their holiday

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are currently on holiday in Los Angeles. The two are promoting tourism in LA and sharing pictures from their travels on social media. The latest spot on their list was the set of the hit American sitcom, FRIENDS.

YouTube star and singer Vidya Vox gave Sonam and Anand a tour of Hollywood and more specifically, the sets of FRIENDS. Sonam shared a picture from a working replica of the Central Perk cafe—which featured heavily on the show and has now been turned into an actual cafe for tourists.

“Making new friends in @discoverLA on the set of Friends at the @wbtourhollywood with local @vidyavox as she shows us around today. #ComeFeeltheLove #CentralPerk #WBTourHollywood,” Sonam captioned the picture. She is seen sharing a laugh with Vidya and Anand in the picture.

Also read: On Koffee With Karan 6, Abhishek, Shweta reveal what they hate about Aishwarya Rai

Vidya also shared the same picture and captioned it, “The moment @sonamkapoor, @anandahuja and I were geeking out on who our fave “Friend” is on the set of Friends in @discoverLA during @wbtourhollywood. Who’s your favorite? #WBTourHollywood #ComeFeeltheLove.” Sonam also shared a picture from the tour bus with Vidya and Anand. He, too, shared a few pictures from the sets and captioned them, “Can’t believe I got to sit on the couch that raised me with my “lobster” @sonamkapoor ... @friends @wbtourhollywood !”

Anand also shared a picture from a bookstore, in which, Sonam is seen giving him a kiss. “@sonamkapoor finds libraries/bookstores the most romantic ... that’s why I’m lucky enough to get this kiss from her! .. Thanks @vidyavox for the suggestion! @thelastbookstorela @discoverla,” he captioned the picture. In another photo, he seen posing with the Batmobile from The Dark Knight Rises. “Feeling like a superhero. Mos def my favorite part of the @wbtourhollywood in @discoverLA! #ComeFeeltheLove,” he captioned the picture.

Sonam and Anand were in Bali, Indonesia earlier this month. They shared pictures of the beach and sunrise on social media from their trip. Check out more pictures:

Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she stars with her father, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and will release on February 1. She is also working on The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 11:42 IST