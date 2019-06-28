Sonam Kapoor claims no hero wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat, says ‘I had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan’

Actor Sonam Kapoor has claimed that though there are talks of nepotism in the film industry, she has auditioned for every film she has worked in. She has also spoken about how difficult it was to make female-centric films such as Aisha and Khoobsurat.

Talking to Filmfare in an interview, Sonam said, “I can’t explain how difficult it was to make Aisha. Do you know how much effort it took to make Khoobsurat? No hero wanted to work with me because it was called Khoobsurat. I had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan. And look what happened. Fawad became a huge star. He had the confidence.”

The actor has claimed that despite being a star kid, she bagged films like Saawariya and Delhi 6 on her own credit. “Initially, when I came in the industry, everyone said she’s born with a silver spoon, they alleged nepotism, etc. They didn’t know that I had auditioned for Saawariya (2007), I had auditioned for Delhi 6 (2009) and that I’ve auditioned for every film I’ve worked in. I just was able to have the initial meeting. That was it,” she said.

Talking about being chosen for Delhi 6, she said, “When Delhi 6 was being made, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had Rang De Basanti behind him. He was the biggest filmmaker that time. Every heroine wanted to do that film. But I was signed before Sawaariya released. I don’t even remember how many auditions I gave for the part. Even for Saawariya, I was auditioned with Ranbir Kapoor. Honestly, I got those films on my own merit.”

The actor was hailed for her portrayal of a homosexual girl in her last film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga but it failed to work at the box office. She had shared screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in the film which also starred Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Oberoi and Regina Cassandra.

Also read: Mukul Chadda talks about being a boss in The Office, says ‘every boss has atleast one peculiar characteristic’

She is currently working on The Zoya Factor with South star Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book with the same name. Sonam will be seen as an advertising executive named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 19:20 IST