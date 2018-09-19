Sonam Kapoor celebrates four years of Khoobsurat with fun Fawad Khan throwback video

Celebrating four years of her 2014 comedy-drama Khoobsurat, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has said that the film was truly an 'unforgettable experience' for her.

Reminiscing her character of Mili, a quirky physiotherapist who falls in love with a young prince, played by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Sonam shared a 42-second clip of the behind the scenes fun and laughter she had while filming.

Khoobsurat was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming. 😍😍@_fawadakhan_ @KirronKherBJP @RheaKapoor #4YearsOfKhoobsurat pic.twitter.com/xKvUDlv11K — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 19, 2018

In the video, the Neerja actor can be seen fooling around with her co-actors Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan as the trio poses for pictures in between the shots on the sets of the film.

Khoobsurat revolved around Mili Chakravarty (Sonam) a professional physiotherapist, who works for a royal family, but their cold demeanour troubles her. Soon, she discovers the reason behind their behaviour and falls in love with the young prince, Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad).

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film also starred Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain in pivotal roles.

