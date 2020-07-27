e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as her quarantine ends: ‘I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it’

Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as her quarantine ends: ‘I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it’

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself at the gym and said that she was pleasantly surprised to find out that she was ‘so happy’ to return to her fitness regime.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor at the gym.
Sonam Kapoor at the gym.
         

Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, is back at the gym. In an Instagram post, she shared that on the very first day that her quarantine ended, she was back to a fitness regime.

“First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym.. @_mattparsons you’re very mean! On a more serious note I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it.. @upfitnesslive @upfitnesslondon,” she captioned her post.

Anil Kapoor encouraged his daughter Sonam with a series of emojis - punch, thumbs up, heart and hug - in the comments section. “Sonam, you are truly inspiring,” one Instagram user wrote. “Amazing i love gym,” another wrote.

 

Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand flew to London, after spending nearly four months in Delhi and Mumbai. The two had come to India just before the nationwide lockdown was enforced, as they wanted to be close to their families.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Just a few days ago, Sonam was accused of violating the rules and stepping outdoors when she was supposed to be quarantining at home. Sharing pictures posted by her online, which seemingly showed her outdoors, a Twitter user accused her of ‘breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger and setting a bad example’.

Sonam hit back that the pictures were taken in her own garden. Retweeting the tweet of a woman who defended her, she wrote, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

Earlier this month, Sonam said that in these times of uncertainty, she found solace in reading. “It’s been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we’ll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I’ll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well,” she wrote on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In