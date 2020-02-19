e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor reveals why husband Anand Ahuja did not ride a horse at their wedding. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor reveals why husband Anand Ahuja did not ride a horse at their wedding. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor revealed on Twitter why her husband Anand Ahuja did not make his entry on a horse or have loud music at their wedding.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018.
While it is an age-old Indian tradition for the bridegroom to make a grand entry on a decked-up white mare, Sonam Kapoor said that her husband Anand Ahuja decided to do things differently at their wedding. In a tweet, she revealed that he did not want to contribute to animal cruelty.

“My husband didn’t have a baraat with horses or loud music. For this exact reason,” the actor wrote in response to a video shared by animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) urging couples to go for horse-free weddings.

In the video, PETA brought to light the abuse and mistreatment suffered by horses, and how they were traumatised by the loud music, crowds, and firecrackers burst at weddings.

 

Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional anand karaj ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. It was followed by a lavish reception on the same day. The celebrations were attended by a host of Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others.

Also read: Deepika Padukone dedicates first award for Chhapaak to Laxmi Agarwal for showing ‘what beauty truly means’

Earlier, PETA slammed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for the use of elephants and horses at their lavish wedding in Jodhpur in December 2018. “Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals,” the organisation wrote in a tweet, highlighting animal cruelty at weddings.

 

PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said in a statement, “Priyanka was ill served by not being advised of the firestorm that would be caused by participating in animal abuse. It doesn’t make a person look big or glamorous to promote cruelty to animals who have no choice but to serve. It makes them look small. Overwhelmingly, these days, PETA is delighted to see so many celebrities who feel passionately about protecting animals.”

