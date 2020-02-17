e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor slams Mohan Bhagwat’s divorce comment: ‘Regressive foolish statements’

Sonam Kapoor slams Mohan Bhagwat’s divorce comment: ‘Regressive foolish statements’

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to lash out at comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on divorce. She termed them ‘regressive foolish statements’.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media.
Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media.(Instagram)
         

Actor Sonam KapoorAhuja has spoken up against a comment made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat where he reportedly said that ‘affluence and education’ brings along arrogance that leads to divorce.

Tweeting a news report when Mohan Bhagwat made the said comment, she wrote: “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.” Bhagwat had said as per a PTI report, "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family.”

 

The RSS chief was speaking to workers in Ahmedabad where he made the comment. He also said that confining women to homes has resulted in the condition of the society that we see today. “The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practised here for the last 2,000 years. Women were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society,” Bhagwat had added.

Sonam, meanwhile, hasn’t had a release since September last year — her last film was The Zoya Factor, which also starred Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The film, based on a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, sank without a trace. It tells the story of one Zoya Solanki who is considered the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during a world cup tournament.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz rubbishes claim that Sidharth Shukla’s win was fixed, says ‘nothing like that happened’

Prior to that, she was seen in a same-sex romance, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and south Indian actor Regina Cassandra. This film too didn’t work at the box office but has been appreciated and received well on OTT platforms.

While Sonam has not announced any new project but on social media, she remains active as ever.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Would’ve been in power’: Milind Deora’s acerbic clapback to Ajay Maken
‘Would’ve been in power’: Milind Deora’s acerbic clapback to Ajay Maken
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
GSL Recruitment 2020Love Aaj Kal Movie ReviewAsim RiazCoronavirusSharad PawarDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news