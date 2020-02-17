Sonam Kapoor slams Mohan Bhagwat’s divorce comment: ‘Regressive foolish statements’

bollywood

Actor Sonam KapoorAhuja has spoken up against a comment made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat where he reportedly said that ‘affluence and education’ brings along arrogance that leads to divorce.

Tweeting a news report when Mohan Bhagwat made the said comment, she wrote: “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.” Bhagwat had said as per a PTI report, "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family.”

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

The RSS chief was speaking to workers in Ahmedabad where he made the comment. He also said that confining women to homes has resulted in the condition of the society that we see today. “The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practised here for the last 2,000 years. Women were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society,” Bhagwat had added.

Sonam, meanwhile, hasn’t had a release since September last year — her last film was The Zoya Factor, which also starred Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The film, based on a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, sank without a trace. It tells the story of one Zoya Solanki who is considered the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during a world cup tournament.

Prior to that, she was seen in a same-sex romance, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and south Indian actor Regina Cassandra. This film too didn’t work at the box office but has been appreciated and received well on OTT platforms.

While Sonam has not announced any new project but on social media, she remains active as ever.

