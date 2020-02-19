Deepika Padukone dedicates first award for Chhapaak to Laxmi Agarwal for showing ‘what beauty truly means’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:15 IST

Deepika Padukone, who was honoured with the Powerful Performer Of The Year award at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, dedicated her trophy to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika played an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which was inspired by Laxmi’s life.

In an Instagram post, Deepika said that Chhapaak was not just a film for her but a “movement” which redefined the conventional understanding of beauty. Sharing a picture with Laxmi from their magazine shoot, Deepika wrote, “Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’.”

“Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen,” she added.

Deepika also said in her caption that Laxmi has shown everyone the true meaning of beauty. “I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!” she wrote.

In 2005, at the age of 16, Laxmi was attacked with acid by a 32-year-old family friend whose marriage proposal she had turned down. However, she did not the incident bring her down but became a campaigner for banning the sale of acid. She was also one of the winners of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award in 2014.

Also see | 83: Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from Ranveer Singh’s film out, see it here

When Chhapaak was offered to Deepika, she was moved by the script and instantly said yes. She also decided to make her foray into production with this film.

“Meghna came to me with the script and I was instantly drawn to Meghna’s honesty, to Laxmi’s story and her journey. I felt like it was very, very powerful and I felt like as an actor, I definitely wanted to be a part of the film. Even as a person, I felt like there’s a really strong narrative in Laxmi’s life, and I wanted the world to see that,” the actor told IANS in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more