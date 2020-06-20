e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor’s appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: ‘By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months’

Sonam Kapoor’s appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: ‘By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months’

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to urge her fans to contribute to donating masks for MUmbai Police personnel.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Asian News International
Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai at her parents’ place.
Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai at her parents’ place.
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday urged people to join the initiative of helping Mumbai Police by donating for masks for them. The Delhi 6 actor took to Twitter to share a poster that urged people to donate for the cops.

“Hi guys! a team of people have come up with and excellent initiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price,” she tweeted along with the poster. “By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute,” her tweet further read.

 

Sonam is one of the many celebrities who have been spreading awareness about coronavirus and urging people to help frontline workers.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled while shooting Kedarnath, felt all the love was going to Sara Ali Khan, says Abhishek Kapoor

Through the entire lockdown period, Sonam was at her in-laws place in Delhi and later in Mumbai. With governments granting limited permission to resume work, looks like Sonam is keen to get back to the sets. On Wednesday, she shared a still from her film Khoobsurat and wrote: “Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Air Force chief was asked if he has a message for enemy. His reply
Air Force chief was asked if he has a message for enemy. His reply
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In