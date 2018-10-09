Sonam Kapoor shares a pic with husband Anand and an inspiring note on positivity

There are pitfalls of being a celebrity, after all. No one knows it better than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Some of her statements get controversial at times, like her recent comments on the Me Too movement in India and on her fellow actor Kangana Ranaut. As if to offset all the negativity around her life, she shared a lovely picture of her husband Anand Ahuja and herself with a beautiful message on what Anand brings to her life. She shared an Instagram story which said: “Also an appreciation post for a man who I’m proud to be married to. He’s more idealistic and honest than anyone I know. Thank god for good men. He sent me those quotes to make me feel better about speaking up after all the negativity that I’ve been facing for doing so. I love you @anandahuja.”

She also shared screenshots of quotes of Romanian-born American Jewish writer Elie Wiesel and famous Irish statesman, political theorist and philosopher Edmund Burke, sent to her by Anand. Speaking at the Vogue We the Women event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Sonam was forthright in her criticism of men like Vikas Bahl of the now-shut Phantom Films, veteran actor Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri. She was all praise for Tanushree Dutta for the exemplary courage shown by her for having come out with her story of harassment. However, in the process, she also picked up a verbal duel with Kangana.

When asked about Vikas, Sonam replied saying that she was aware that Kangana had said (written) about her own Me Too experience with Queen’s director. She went on to add that being Kangana, she says many things, and hence, sometimes, it was difficult to take her seriously. She also praised Kangana’s ability to speak on controversial issues but clearly it didn’t go down well with the Tanu weds Manu actor. Kangana lashed out at Sonam, wanting to know how she could judge her. Meanwhile, Sonam has decided to quit Twitter for a while, giving the negativity around it.

At her work front, Sonam remains busy with films like Zoya Factor (where she stars opposite Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salman) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where she shares screen space with her dad Anil Kapoor, actor Juhi Chawla and many others. Sonam married Anand in May this year in what was called the marriage of the year. Her film Veere Di Wedding, which was largely a women’s run show – while its lead cast were four female actors including Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan; the film’s producers, Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor’s other daughter) and Balaji Films boss Ekta Kapoor were also women. The film, which talked of the trials and tribulations of four urban Indian women went on to be a box office hit, debunking the myth that films that tell stories about women, don’t work at the box office.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 09:32 IST