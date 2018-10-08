Sonam Kapoor says women need to stand together, not pull each other down

In the wake of Indian women calling out sexual predators with the Me Too movement, Sonam Kapoor has come out with a positive message. She has requested women to support each other and not drag each other down. She wrote on Instagram, “Women need to stand together! irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I’m proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let’s stand together and speak up. Let’s not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer.”

This came after her comments about Kangana Ranaut to which the Queen actor also reacted. In Bengaluru, Sonam attended an event called We The Women where she spoke about the victim who was sexually assaulted by Vikas Bahl and said, “This whole thing at happened at Phantom. I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it is disgusting. And I know these people, I know all of them. I don’t know how I will deal with these people.”

Speaking about Kangana she had said, “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

It was to this that Kangana had reacted, “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 21:44 IST