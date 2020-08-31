Sonu Sood delivers shoes to athlete training for Olympics, books to civil services aspirant

bollywood

Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of his fans yet again. The actor has now promised running shoes to an athlete who had been training in shoes borrowed from his friends and is also delivering books to an IAS aspirant.

An athlete named Manoj shared a news article about his story of training in shoes borrowed from his friends on Twitter and wrote, “@SonuSood sir my family economic conditions is not good and my game is all over the world so plzz sir do help and support me and my game,” along with several folded hands emojis and his contact number.

It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today 👍 https://t.co/ytqh67j4MP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Sonu assured him that his news shoes will reach him soon and wrote, “It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today.”

Your books will reach you by tomorrow ❣️🙏 https://t.co/8Ad2JR5IUo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Sonu also reacted to a man who requested him to help his sister who’s preparing for the civil services. He tweeted, “Sir,can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help.” Sonu replied to him, saying, “Your books will reach you by tomorrow.”

Sonu has been in the spotlight for how he is helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. He also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar.

“I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. “With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar,” he wrote alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a “hygienic staying facility”.

The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown. He recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

