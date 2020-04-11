Sonu Sood is feeding 45,000 people daily in Mumbai: ‘There are many who have not had meals in days’

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:16 IST

After offering his hotel as stay facility for health workers, actor Sonu Sood has now vowed to feed the needy affected by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Sonu has tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reach those who need help.

Sonu has been offering meals to more than 45,000 Mumbaikars every day in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra, according to a Mid-Day report. “Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible,” he said.

Volunteers distribute food among the needy at a relief camp during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, April 9. ( PTI )

He earlier gave his hotel in Mumbai to doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff for stay as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said it’s important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the “real heroes” of the fight against Covid-19.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” the actor said in a statement.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating Covid-19 patients. According to the health ministry, as of Saturday morning, death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 247 with 7,447 cases in the country.

