Sridevi death LIVE updates: Public prosecution launches probe, body still in mortuary

The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sridevi are expected to reach India on Tuesday, as authorities in Dubai continue a probe into the shock death of India’s first female superstar. Sridevi died of “accidental drowning” in her Dubai hotel bathtub on Saturday, local police have said.

The body was to be repatriated on Monday but there was a delay in submission of post mortem and toxicology reports. The embalming process is expected to be carried out Tuesday after which the family would be allowed to bring the actor home, reports have said.

Here are the LIVE updates:

12.10pm: Farhan Akhtar tweeted about the insensitive media coverage on Sridevi’s death on Sunday. “There’s no bottom in the barrel of the graceless,” he tweeted.

12.00pm: Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman and more arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

Anupam Kher at Anil Kapoor’s residence..

Waheeda Rahman at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (HT Photo)

11.16am: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more visited Anil Kapoor’s residence on Monday evening. Here’s who all were present.

11.06am: According to News 18, Sridevi’s funeral is likely to be further delayed as the Dubai police informed the Indian Embassy that another “clearance” was awaited before the body could be released.

10.54am: A video featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi dancing at a wedding has gone viral. The two can be seen swinging to Chittiyabn Kallaiyan while holding each other’s hands. Watch it here.

10.29am: Khaleej Times reports Sridevi’s body is still in the mortuary and needs clearance before it can be sent for embalming.

10.05am: Indian envoy to UAE, Navdeep Suri said they were waiting for the “clearance” from Dubai authorities for the body to be flown back to Mumbai, according to an NDTV report.

9.57am: With over 200 films to her credit across the four southern languages, Sridevi displayed her acting prowess quite early on in her career.

Roles like Mayil and Yavanarani will be hard to forget: A look at Sridevi’s rise in southern cinema

9.40am: Dubai public prosecution has begun a probe into Sridevi’s death, according to a report in Khaleej Times.Her body is at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, where it has been since Sunday. The Dubai Media Office Twitter account posted on Monday evening: “Dubai police assert that the case file was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Dubai to take the necessary legal action in accordance with such cases.”

9.00am: Indian ambassador to the UAE asked media to be responsible in reporting about Sridevi’s death. “The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that: 1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job. 2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain. 3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes. 4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise. Let’s be responsible,” he wrote in a tweet.

2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.

3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes

4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise

Let's be responsible — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018

7.00am:

#Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside Anil Kapoor's residence; mortals remains of #Sridevi yet to be brought from Dubai to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/JY6ETvWI7v — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

Feb 26: Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor was not questioned by the police, a report in Khaleej Times read. His statement was recorded on Sunday, after he reported Sridevi’s death, as part of due process.

Indian Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone (L) and Ranveer Singh arrive at the home of Anil Kapoor. (AFP)

Feb 26: Actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Anil Kapoor’s house on Monday night.

Follow @htshowbiz for more