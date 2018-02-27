Uncanny similarities in the deaths of Sridevi, Whitney Houston: Simi Garewal

Bollywood actor and celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal has tweeted after Sridevi’s sudden demise. She finds similarities between the deaths of American singer Whitney Houston and Sridevi. While Houston died by drowning after drug intoxication, Sridevi accidentally drowned on Saturday night.

Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 26, 2018

Sridevi died in the bathtub of room number 2201 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. The police said that there was no clear criminal motive with regard to her death, neither did she suffer a cardiac arrest like how it was reported earlier.

Her death certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Preventive Medicine Department also stated that her death was due to accidental drowning. A formal medical committee, under the supervision of senior police officials, is continuing with the investigation.

Also, Indian Consulate in Dubai is continuing to wait and hope that all procedures towards the repatriation of Sridevi’s body would complete as soon as possible.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah. After the marriage, her husband Boney Kapoor had returned to India. Later, he went back to Dubai for a surprise dinner with Sridevi when the incident happened.