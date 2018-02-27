Sridevi dances with brother-in-law Anil Kapoor one last time in this viral video from a wedding

In her career spanning almost half a century, fans always loved to watch Sridevi with Anil Kapoor. They worked together in Lamhe, Laadla, Judaai, Mr India and many more hit films and were admired for their amazing chemistry. This was one onscreen couple we so wanted to see reunite on the big screen.

With Sridevi’s untimely death on Saturday, that dream came to an abrupt end and will never be realised. However, the actors’ fan pages have the next best thing for us: a sweet video a wedding.

Sridevi and Anil (who is also her brother-in-law), are seen dancing together to Chittiyan Kallaiyaan at what we assume to be Mohit Marwah’s wedding earlier last week. The two can be seen dancing hand in hand, Anil with utmost enthusiasm and Sridevi her graceful best.

Anil is the younger brother of producer Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband. With Boney away in Dubai and dealing with authorities there to bring back Sridevi’s mortal remains, uncle Anil is doing whatever he can to take care of Sridevi’s daughters -- Khushi and Janhvi at his Mumbai home as they mourn the death of their beloved mother. Several Bollywood actors have also flocked to his home in support of the family.

A picture of Sridevi has been put up outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, following her untimely death. (AFP)

Anil was in Chandigarh, shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with his daughter Sonam when they rushed back to Mumbai on Sunday evening on hearing of Sridevi’s death.

Sridevi was at a Dubai hotel when she lost consciousness and died of accidentally drowning in a bathtub on Sunday evening. Her body is still with Dubai authorities three days later. They will release it for repatriation only after all legal formalities and investigations are complete.

