Sridevi forensic report says she drowned in hotel bathtub after losing consciousness

Bollywood actor Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub following the loss of consciousness, the Dubai government said on Monday.

The Dubai police, it said on its official Twitter handle, has transferred the case to the “Dubai Public Prosecution” which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

“Following the completion of post mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter.

The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian film industry’s first woman superstar, died in a Dubai hotel room on Saturday night.

The Dubai-based Gulf News said in a report that the actor was under the influence of alcohol. She fell into the bathtub and drowned, it added.

It also attached a copy of the UAE government’s forensic report on its Twitter handle. The report, citing accidental drowning as the cause of death, has a stamp of the “Ministry of Health UAE” and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr Sami Wadie.

The report mentions the actor’s full name, “Sreedevi Boney Kapoor Ayyappan”, her passport number, date of the incident and cause of death.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” Gulf News quoted an official as saying.

Her body has been sent for embalming, the newspaper said.

Sridevi’s sudden death has stunned her family, friends and fans. She had stayed back in Dubai after a family wedding.