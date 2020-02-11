e-paper
SS Rajamouli’s RRR does pre-release business of Rs 400 crore, breaks Baahubali 2’s record

Director SS Rajamouli has broken his own record. His upcoming film, RRR, has reportedly done pre-release business of Rs 400 crore, surpassing the number set by Baahubali 2.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
SS Rajamouli films RRR.
Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR, has beaten the pre-release revenue of his previous film, Baahubali: The Conclusion. According to reports, the ambitious multi-starrer has grossed approximately Rs 400 crore already.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Tuesday, “#RRR breaks the pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with a huge margin. All right undertaken for record numbers! Definitely, emerging out to be a film with the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores from South India and Overseas alone. This is going be HUGE!”

 

The film, reportedly set across two timelines, will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson playing supporting parts.

According to Filmibeat, the Telangana rights to the film have been sold for Rs 215 crore, while the Karnataka rights have been sold for Rs 50 crore and the Kerala rights for Rs 15 crore. The official numbers for the Tamil Nadu rights are unclear.

While little is known about the film’s storyline, it is reportedly based on the life of two Telugu revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju, who will feature in the flashback portion of the film.

Produced on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR is slated for a January 8 release.

Regional Movies