Home / Regional Movies / Ajay Devgn poses with Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Jr NTR on the sets of RRR, see pics

Ajay Devgn poses with Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Jr NTR on the sets of RRR, see pics

Two new pictures from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s new film RRR have been shared online. It shows Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the director posing together.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 30, 2020 08:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR pose together.
Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR pose together.(Twitter)
         

Actor Ajay Devgn has begun work on his next project —SS Rajamouli’s film, tentatively titled RRR. Two photos from the sets of RRR have been shared by the official Twitter handle of the film.

The message alongside the picture read, “The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgnji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot! #RRRMovie” In one of them, three stars from the film including Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ajay pose together; while in another, all three of them pose with director Rajamouli.

 

On Jan 21, pictures of Rajamouli greeting Ajay on the film’s set were shared online too. It is not clear what character Ajay plays in the film but he reportedly has an extended cameo in the film. RRR stars Ram, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt as its lead cast, and Alia has been paired with Ram. NTR is likely to be paired with a non-Indian actor.

In 2019, the makers confirmed that Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will star in the film. Stevenson will be the principal antagonist. “Ray Stevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in RRR movie. Can’t wait to begin shooting with you,” the official handle had tweeted in November last year. Stevenson is best remembered for his role of Volstagg in the Thor films.

While little is known about the film’s storyline, it is reportedly based on the life of two Telugu revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju, who will feature in the flashback portion of the film. The makers have already shot considerable portions of the film, with one schedule taking place in Rajasthan and another in Bulgaria.

The film is being made at a reported budget of Rs 300 crores. It will be Rajamouli’s first release post the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which hit the screens in 2017. The Baahubali franchise is one of the most successful films to have emerged in recent times.

