Home / Bollywood / 'Straight-up scorcher': Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor shower Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok with praise

‘Straight-up scorcher’: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor shower Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok with praise

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh watched Paatal Lok, a web show co-produced by Anushka Sharma, and shared their reactions on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s how Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reacted after watching Paatal Lok.
Here’s how Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reacted after watching Paatal Lok.
         

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are among the latest Bollywood celebrities to have finished watching Anushka Sharma’s new production, Paatal Lok. The web show is a gripping crime thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and many others in pivotal roles.

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts about the show. He shared a Paatal Lok poster and captioned it, “Kadak” and “Straight-up scorcher”. He added, “Unflinching conviction raised the bar my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team!”

This is how Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reacted after watching Paatal Lok.
This is how Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reacted after watching Paatal Lok.

Arjun Kapoor shared a candid video of his reaction to the show which he completed watching at 4am on Thursday. He can be seen dancing in excitement to register his reaction. He also wrote, “Excuse me for my extreme reaction @anushkasharma. But there was no other way I could think of to react to your latest show. #PaatalLok was off the hook. Love it.” He also praised the other team members for the “great work.”

Paatal Lok opened to positive reviews on Amazon Prime. The actor said she is “overwhelmed” with all the accolades the web series has received. “I’m overwhelmed with the love and adulation that the audience and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content,” she said.

Also read: Ananya Panday shares beach photo to wish Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday: ‘You will be my little baby forever’

Praising her team, she said, “Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has been the captain of the team, leading from the front. It is his brilliance that has captured the underbelly from a lens that’s unique, inspiring and discomforting. The directors of the show, Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun Dhaware, have starkly and breathtakingly brought alive the rawness of the script on screen and our exceptionally talented cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and the likes of Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra, among others have poured their hearts out to translate the magic of script to screen.”

(With IANS inputs)

