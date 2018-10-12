Subhash Ghai ‘firmly’ denies allegations of sexual misconduct, says go to the court and prove

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman on social media, which was shared by writed Mahima Kukreja, has firmly denied the claims. In a statement, the 73-year-old said it is sad that it is becoming a fashion to malign anyone known “by bringing stories from the past without truth or half truth. I deny, strictly and firmly, all false allegations like these.”

He stated he has always respected every woman in his life and at work place. Ghai also said that the complainant should go to the court of law and prove her allegations, otherwise he will file a defamation case against the latter.

Writer Mahima Kukreja had shared screenshots of her private conversation on Twitter with the alleged victim who was a ‘credible media/lit personality’. The anonymous accuser’s profile on Twitter is a verified account. The alleged victim had told Mahima that the incident happened when she was ‘working with Subhash Ghai on a film’ on the pretext of being a ‘mentor’ to her. In a detailed account of her ordeal, the victim wrote, “Instead of script session he sabout how he tarted talking was so misunderstood in the industry and only I was the one who loved him. He pretended to weep, and put his head on my lap. Then when he was getting up he kissed me forcefully.”

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, which gained pace in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of harassing her, accusations are being levelled against many personalities in media and the entertainment industry, including Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher and Rajat Kapoor.

