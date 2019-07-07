Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor pose as Charlie’s Angels for Shah Rukh Khan. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a Charlie’s Angels-inspired series of pictures with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, clicked by Shah Rukh Khan. Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya have been inseparable since childhood, and are often seen socialising whenever they’re in town together.

The black-and-white pics show the three girls - one an actor and the other two expected to join the film industry shortly - posing in profile. “Stunning girls,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Ananya and Shanaya’s mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor left gushing comments in the form of emojis.

Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, graduated from school in June. Sharing a selfie with his daughter and wife, Gauri Khan, SRK had written, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.”

Suhana is now expected to undertake a professional course in acting, after which, according to plan, she will be launched in the film industry. Her brother, Aryan Khan, is also expected to join Bollywood. But first, he will voice Simba in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King. SRK will voice his on-screen father, Mufasa.

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, said in a recent interview that she can’t wait for Suhana to start acting. She said, according to Pinkvilla, “She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Shanaya, meanwhile, is serving as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 17:50 IST