Suhana Khan is all smiles in the company of cousin Alia Chhiba in this throwback pic from Dubai vacation, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:24 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s glamorous daughter Suhana is back in New York for her studies after a long Covid-19 break in Mumbai and Dubai. Her cousin Alia Chhiba has shared a throwback picture with her as the New Year’s eve gets close.

Sharing two pictures, one of which is with Suhana, Alia wrote: “Follow the disco ball.” The picture shows the cousins posing for the camera - Suhana dressed in a pair of jeans with a crop top, while Alia is in a black dress. It is from Shah Rukh and his family’s visit to Dubai, where the family had been stationed for the Indian Premier League 2020 matches. Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the teams participating.

Suhana is quite a hit online and has a dedicated fan following on Instagram. Through the pandemic, she has been sharing pictures and has done so on her return to New York too. Her mirror selfie was a major hit even as her family friends from the film industry reacted to it. Actor Elli Avrram, Fabulous Lives actor Maheep Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the post.

In other posts, she had given a glimpse of her university library, a shot from outside her apartment/hostel and a boomerang video of a New York street at dusk.

It is not as if Suhana only puts out glamorous pictures of herself. There have been times when she had expressed her views on matters of public interest, like the time when she wrote about colour and race. Sharing a picture of herself and mentioning how she has had to struggle with it in her growing up years, she had written: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan returns to Indian Idol 12 set, jokes about special glow after honeymoon. See Neha Kakkar’s comment

She added, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter