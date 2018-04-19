Sumeet Vyas’ High Jack release postponed, film to be reviewed by CBFC

Six Bollywood films were slated to release on the same day, April 20 was going to be a big Friday. While there were no Khan films, major release like Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, Sudhir Mishra’s Daasdev, Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Abhay Deol-starrer Nanu Ki Janu and Sumeet Vyas-starrer High Jack were set to clash. With High Jack being stuck at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), now only two films will release this Friday.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaant Khatter’s debut Beyond The Clouds and Abhay-Patralekhaa-starrer Nanu Ki Janu has been released on April 19. While Omerta is postponed to May 4 as they need to make a change in the final cut, Daasdev makers decided to shift the release to April 27.

The release of Phantom Films’ next, HIgh Jack has been stayed by the CBFC as the film has been sent to the revision committee. High Jack was set to hit theatres on the day that is supposed to be ‘World Stoner Day’. However, owing to procedural delay in attaining censor certificate, High Jack’ s release is now postponed. The new release date is yet to be decided.

High Jack trailer: This flight has been hijacked, be prepared for the jokes. Watch video

Phantom Films spokesperson said in a press statement, “High Jack won’t be making it to cinemas tomorrow as it has been referred by the CBFC to the revision committee. There is a procedural time involved for the process, and we will hopefully announce a new release date soon.”

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more