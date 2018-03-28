High Jack trailer: This flight has been hijacked, be prepared for the jokes. Watch video

Four hijackers who can’t decide the cause for which they have taken over the plane, a DJ who has just realised that there is more to the candies that he has brought on board and your annoying neighbourhood uncle with his sexist jokes -- Sumeet Vyas-starrer High Jack has got its trailer right. Being promoted as India’s first ‘stoner comedy’, the film’s trailer released Wednesday morning.

Permanent Rommates fame Vyas plays DJ Rakesh who is travelling on the same flight with a bunch of interesting and weird passengers, which includes the first-time hijackers. They are actually the employees of the airline who are hijacking its last flight in a bid to recover some dues and to punish their employer.

Now our DJ got some drugs on board and now the whole plane is high. Now, this couldn’t end well for the passengers but audience has got an interesting premise in place.

The film stars Mantra, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Muzamil Qureshi, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli, AnishJohn and Aadhar Khurana.

Nuclea’s background score makes it even more fun! High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is slated to release on April 20.

