Sunil Grover hilariously spoofs Gopi Bahu washing a laptop, Iulia Vantur jokes ‘you’ll never see my laptop’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:55 IST

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover turned ‘Topi Bahu’ in a new sketch for the comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan. He hilariously recreated a scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, in which Gopi Bahu scrubbed a laptop clean with dishwashing soap and dried it out in the sun.

In the short video, a saree-clad Sunil is seen scrubbing the laptop with detergent used to wash clothes. He even beats it thoroughly with a washing paddle before drying it on a clothesline. He then washes what appears to be property papers. “Topi Bahu. Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8baje @starbharat par,” he captioned the clip.

Singer and television presenter Iulia Vantur joked that she will never entrust Sunil with her laptop. “@whosunilgrover what a hardworking, dedicated person! U’ll never see my laptop,” she commented on his Instagram post.

Many people also dropped laughing emojis on the post, including actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and actors Charu Asopa and Aarti Chabria.

Also read | ‘I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films’: Ravi Kishan’s response to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya regained popularity recently, after a rap version of the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ scene went viral online. The makers announced a follow-up to the show, which would feature many of its original cast members including Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Recently, Rupal, who played Kokila Modi, confirmed her return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. “There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki,” she told Mumbai Mirror. She said that the channel and producers have promised her that she will be able to shoot for the show along with Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, in which she currently plays Meenakshi Rajvansh.

“I couldn’t sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma’am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more